BCCI Shortlists 20 Players Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup, Says Jay Shah After Review Meeting

The 20 shortlisted players will be closely monitored by the BCCI and NCA with an eye of the ODI World Cup which starts on October in India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and NCA head VVS Laxman. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The BCCI has shortlisted 20 plyers who would be monitored with an eye to the 50-over World Cup that India is hosting as an independent nation for the first time in history, said secretary Jay Shah after the review meeting at a seven-star hotel on Sunday.

The 2023 ODI World Cup starts in October. “The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup,” Shah told reporters on Sunday after the meeting. If any out of the 20 shortlisted players is performing exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, then the selectors will have a call on the inclusion of that player.

While the core of the side is nothing to be tinkered about, there are several cricketers who have produced some scintillating performances in domestic cricket and are knocking on India door.

The BCCI also stated that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will take the final call on a player’s fitness and also directed the NCA to co-ordinate with all the Indian Premier League franchises in monitoring the shortlisted players. The IPL 2023 starts in March.

The meeting was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, and chairman of senior selection committee Chetan Sharma.

Binny and Rohit attended the meeting virtually as they are out of the country. Besides, few other decisions were also taken in the meeting. The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length.