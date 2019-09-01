After a much gung-ho about the coach-selection process which saw Ravi Shastri getting an extension as the head coach of the Indian men’s senior cricket team, BCCI have finally shortlisted three candidates apiece for the remaining coaching and supprting staff.

On Tuesday, BCCI’s All-India Senior Selection Committee along with fitness expert Ranadeep Moitra had a meeting at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to shortlist three among five names finalized for the position of the Strength and Conditioning Coach for team India. Nick Webb, Luke Woodhouse and Rajnikanth Sivagnanam have pipped Grant Luden and Anand Date to have their names on the list of shortlisted candidates. With the priority aspect taken into account, Webb could be the next Strength and Conditioning coach for Virat Kohli & boys.

Earlier on August 22, the selection committee had announced the shortlisted candidates for the other coaching position which included the post of batting, bowling, fielding coach, physiotherapist and the administrative manager.

Following are the candidates that were selected by BCCI for the various coaching positions (Serial numbers have been given to reflect the priority set by the selection committee).

Batting Coach

1. Vikram Rathour.

2. Sanjay Bangar.

3. Mark Ramprakash.

Bowling Coach

1. Bharat Arun.

2. Paras Mhambrey.

3. Venkatesh Prasad.

Fielding Coach

1. R Sridhar.

2. Abhay Sharma.

3. T Dlip.

Physiotherapist

1. Nitin Patel.

2. Andrew Leipus.

3. Vaibhab Daga.

Administrative Manager

1. Girish Dongre.

2. Venkatesh Rajagopalan.

3. Anand Yalvigi.

Earlier during the selection of the head coach, the selection committee had placed Ravi Shastri, Mike Hesson and Tom Moddy in order of the priority. Eventually, Shastri, who was at the top of the priority list, was selected and thus the same process can be expected to follow to select the other coaches.