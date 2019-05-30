The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday suspended India ‘A’ and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh for taking part in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

According to an official statement released today, the board said that Rinku Singh did not seek permission before taking part in the T20 league, hence he directly violated the BCCI rules and regulations.

“As per BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournament abroad without its permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019. The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations,” the statement further read.

Apparently, he has also been removed from the current India ‘A’ side which will face Sri Lanka ‘A’ in a multi-day game starting May 31, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh player who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League played only five matches this season.