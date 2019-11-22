Due to the ongoing tussle between Mumbai Police and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to swap the dates of India‘s T20 Internationals against West Indies with Mumbai hosting the third game on December 11 and the December 6 opener going to Hyderabad.

Mumbai Police had expressed its inability to provide security since the date – December 6 (series opener) – coincided with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition which will put the city on high alert and also the “Mahaparinirvan Din” of B R Ambedkar. On that day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi, his memorial in Dadar.

“The BCCI has agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (December 6) and Hyderabad (December 11) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin agreed,” a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Friday.

Another official informed that former India captain Azharuddin played an important role in the swap else the Mumbai Cricket Association was set to lose the match.

MCA officials met with one of the top cops from Mumbai Police and apprised them with the latest upate. Now with the change, the series opener of the three-match T20 series would be played in Hyderabad, while the last match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. Also, last time MCA had hosted an international match was against Sri Lanka, a T20 in December 2017.

Last year, due to administrative issues in the MCA, the BCCI had shifted the ODI against West Indies from Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai to the nearby picturesque Brabourne Stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India.