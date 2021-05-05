In a heartwarming gesture from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), it thanked fans and organisers for all the support during the difficult times after the Indian Premier League was suspended on Tuesday in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis in India. Also Read - Brother-Sister Duo Convert Car Into Isolation Ward For Covid-19 Positive Mother, She Defeats The Virus

The post read: "The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times. A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible. We urge everyone to stay safe and take care."

Meanwhile, the decision to suspend IPL is receiving praise from all quarters as fans and plaudits feel it was the right call with India reeling under the second wave of Covid-19.

With 31 matches still remaining, reports suggest that BCCI is eyeing the September window to finish the tournament.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a franchise official said, “A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign player would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored.”

The chairman of the IPL, Brijesh Patel didn’t rule out the possibility while adding, “Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards.”