Dubai: With the Asia Cup on, there are speculations and predictions doing the rounds over Team India's T20 World Cup squad and the other Australia series coming up. A report in InsideSport states that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling over announcing the squads next week.

"Yes, both the squads can be named next week. Anyway, ICC Deadline to name the squads is not too far and selectors are likely to select both the squads next week.", informed a BCCI official to InsideSport.

Cricket Australia (CA) has named their squad for the India series & ICC World Cup together. England has also announced their squad for the T20 WC.

India’s series against Australia will begin on September 20. In all likelihood, the squad picked for the T20 series against Australia will represent India in the T20 World Cup.

There is no confirmation of Jasprit Bumrah’s status confirmed by the BCCI official. All he said was that Bumrah will not be rushed.

“Again, it’s too early to say. We will discuss the options once he is fit. He is not fit currently. We are hopeful he will be back. But we can only say for sure when he passes the fitness test. In any case, he will never be rushed even for the sake of T20 World Cup. We have time for T20 WC and we will see how it progresses,” the BCCI official said.