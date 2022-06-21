Leicester: In the wake of Ravichandran Ashwin testing positive for Covid, the BCCI does not want to be caught napping in the UK – and hence they are likely to warn players from meeting fans and stepping out without masks. Last week, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got themselves clicked with fans in Leicester and London as India prepare for the warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja; Players to Watch Out During Tour Game vs Leicestershire Ahead of England Test

"The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful," said Arun Dhumal BCCI treasurer to InsideSport.

In the UK, Covid is very much there with the country reporting over 10,000 new cases every day. Just to ensure safety of players, a Covid-19 positive result will put the player in 5-day isolation and that could rule him out of the Edgbaston Test.

The touring Indian side would play a four-day game and that provide them with a great opportunity to get accustomed to the conditions and the swinging ball. It is a 17-member squad. While all players have reached the UK, only Ravi Ashwin has not taken the plane because he tested positive for COVID. The management would hope he recovers in time and is available for the fifth Test.

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin (likely to join team), Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Something similar had happened in 2021 when India toured Australia. The second Test was at risk after a few Indian players were snapped enjoying a mean without masks and social distancing.