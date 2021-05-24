The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to donate 2000 Oxygen Concentrators to aid India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. India has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 as the country gasped with a shortage of oxygen supply, which led to many deaths. Also Read - Pfizer, Moderna Refused To Sell Vaccines Directly To Us, Said Will Deal Only With Centre: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, more than 2.20 lakh cases were reported on 23rd May and India also crossed the 3 Lakh deaths barrier. The country has not able to keep the situation under control and it has more than one month that the cases are going through the roof.

Thus, the BCCI has is doing a fine job in helping India in fighting the Covid-19 situation.

BCCI to contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. More details here – https://t.co/XDiP374v8q #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BhfX8fwirH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2021

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

“In times of crisis, the cricketing community has always come forward to lend support. It is heartening to see everyone coming together and doing their bit. The BCCI remains steadfast in its efforts towards social responsibility and will always be working closely with central and state governments to help them in their efforts to curb the spread of the virus. We believe these oxygen concentrators will boost healthcare infrastructure and be vital in providing critical oxygen when levels deplete rapidly,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.

Meanwhile, earlier the Indian board was forced to postpone Indian Premier League 2021 indefinitely due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Since then a number of Indian players, as well as foreign players, have donated towards India’s fight against Covid-19.