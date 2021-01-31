It’s coming home! Yes, IPL 2021 is reportedly going to take place in India and not UAE. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to host the fourteenth season of IPL in India – which is its original home. Last year, the tournament was shifted out of the country due to the pandemic situation in India. Also Read - TN vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Baroda at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7 PM IST January 31 Sunday

According to a report on TOI, the BCCI has earmarked Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on the outskirts of Pune. It is believed that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could also be used for the more important matches like the knockouts during the end of May. Also Read - 1 Year of Coronavirus Outbreak: From Lockdown to Vaccination, How India Handled World’s Biggest Pandemic

The IPL 2021 season is likely to start in April after the completion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a One-Day Women’s tournament. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI Confident Of Hosting IPL In India; Board in Talks With Indian Government For Vaccination of Cricketers

It is going to be the first time the iconic Ranji Trophy will not be held. reports claim that BCCI does not want to conduct it because assembling 38 odd teams during times of restriction would be a herculean challenge. And hence, the board is giving more preference to limited-overs cricket as in the upcoming future, the national side has a lot of international fixtures.

Last year, the IPL was a huge hit when it came to revenue from TV viewership. It broke all records and the reason was that due to the pandemic – most fans stayed indoors and could not visit the stadiums and hence they watched the games on their television sets.

Mumbai Indians successfully defended their title as they beat first-time finalists Delhi Capitals. The big shock of the season was the early exit of the Chennai Super Kings.