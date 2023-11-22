Home

BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss India Captain’s White-Ball Cricket Plans – Report

Under Rohit Sharma, India won 10 consecutive matches in ODI World Cup 2023 before losing the final to Australia.

Rohit Sharma led India in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet with captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to discuss plans for the next four years across formats. According to several media reports, Rohit’s white-ball future will be the hot-topic in the discussion alongside earmarking candidates for future captain. Rohit is currently in Mumbai with his family, following India’s ODI World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia last Sunday.

Based on a TOI report, Rohit has communicated to the BCCI that it is fine if the team management doesn’t consider him for T20Is. With the selectors keen on investing in youngsters, it will be interesting to see how Rohit is visualising his career.

The Indian captain is currently 36 and by the time the next World Cup comes in 2027 in South Africa, he will be 40. India’s two next big assignments are 2024 T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy and World Test Championship, both in 2025. Interestingly, India will be playing just six ODIs in the next 12 months.

“Before the ODI World Cup, Rohit had communicated that he is fine not being considered for T20Is. The selectors have been investing heavily in youth in T20Is for the last one year. With the T20 World Cup happening in June next year, they are reluctant to deviate from that strategy,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to TOI.

Following India’s five-match T20I series against Australia, which starts on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, India will be playing three ODIs against South Africa next month followed by a two-Test series. It is learnt that, the Indian management will discuss India’s plans for ODIs only after the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

