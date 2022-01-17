Mumbai: The word is that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) will officially name Rohit Sharma as the Test captain of India. As per a report on InsideSport, the board will discuss fitness and workload-related issues with Rohit – who was made the Test vice-captain ahead of the SA tour – before going ahead and making the announcement.Also Read - Not KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant; Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons Rohit Sharma Would Replace Virat Kohli as India's Next Test Captain

"Without any doubt Rohit Sharma will be the new test captain of India. Rohit was named vice-captain before the South Africa series & will now be elevated as captain of the team. The announcement will be made soon", declared top BCCI official to InsideSport.