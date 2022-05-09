New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken over medical expenses of former India wicket-keeper batsman Vijay Yadav, who is suffering from complete kidney failure.Also Read - Any IPL Scouts Watching? Sunil Chhetri Is Up For the Grabs | Football Meets Cricket

On May 7th, senior sports journalist, Vijay Lokapally took to Twitter and shared Yadav’s plight. Yadav is already on dialysis and suffered two heart attacks. Also Read - Will Chris Gayle Play IPL 2023? Ex-PBKS Star Answers

Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal. pic.twitter.com/AlPY3cv7qf — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) May 7, 2022

It has been learnt form Lokapally that many cricketers have extended their hand to support the former India international. Yadav has thanked all his well-wishers.

Very happy to inform help is pouring in for Vijay Yadav. So many cricketers have called up to contribute. @BCCI too is coming to help him. Spoke to Vijay a while ago. He was chirpy as always. Brave man he is. He thanks all the well-wishers 😃 pic.twitter.com/CoLODrfyTu — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) May 8, 2022

In his latest tweet, he has confirmed that BCCI will bear the expenses of his medical treatment and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has ensured him help for the future as well.