BCCI To Upgrade Test Match Fees: Report

Rohit Sharma led team India are currently involved in the five Test match series against England where hosts India have already won the series by 3-1 in a five match series.

New Delhi: The Board Of Control For Cricket In India reportedly planning to raise Test match fees following a growing inclination among cricketers to prioritise their participation in the Indian Premier League over the longest format of the game.

The cricket board has chosen to revise the salary structure after Ishan Kishan’s absence from domestic cricket. The Indian wicketkeeper batter has ignored management’s calls to play domestic cricket and instead, he was spotted training with the Pandya brothers in Baroda for the IPL, which will start later this month.

The Indian Express report, citing a source, said BCCI is in the process of determining the additional bonus that will be awarded to a player who competes in every Test series throughout a season.

“For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket,” a source stated.

Should the new remuneration model be sanctioned, it will be put into effect following the conclusion of this IPL season, the report said.

However, Rohit Sharma led team India are currently involved in the five Test match series against England where hosts India have already won the series by 3-1 in a five match series. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami missing this series because of personal reasons and injury respectively.

India will now play the fifth Test match which is scheduled to start from March 7 and will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

After this Test series the team will feature in the Indian Premier League and after completing the marquee event team India will travel to USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

