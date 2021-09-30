Dubai: Amid all the reports coming to light about complaints made by senior Indian cricketers on Virat Kohli’s captaincy, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has quashed rumours. Asking the media to stop writing rubbish, Dhumal said he has not officially received anything in this regard. He also confirmed that there will be no changes made to the T20 World Cup squad as some speculations were made.Also Read - Kevin Pietersen on Out-of-Form AB de Villiers, Reckons 'He Would Not Want to See Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Score His Runs'

"The media must stop writing this rubbish. Let me say this on the record that no Indian cricketer has made any complaint to the BCCI – written or verbal. The BCCI can't keep answering every false report that keeps appearing. The other day, we saw some reports saying there will be changes in India's World Cup squad. Who said that?", Dhumal was quoted as saying the Times of India on Wednesday.

Claiming that such reporting harms Indian cricket, Dhumal blamed the media. Dhumal also asked the media to concoct tales and then start the blame-game as to who said it.

“This kind of reporting harms Indian cricket more than anything else. We can understand if senior journalists – who have followed the game for a very long time and tracked it so devotedly – believe the Indian team should do this or do that. That’s an opinion and we respect that. It’s an observation and that’s their job. I myself enjoy reading good reports. But to concoct tales and say this person said this or that person said, without substantiating it, is not done,” Dhumal added.

Not long back, Kohli made the announcement that he would step down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup and that is what started all the rumours as speculations were being made.