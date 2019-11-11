The Board of Control for Cricket in India faced the heat on social media for a statistical mistake they committed after pacer Deepak Chahar bagged a hat-trick against Bangladesh at Nagpur during the third T20I on Sunday. Chahar’s career-best figures of six for seven helped India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs and clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. The 27-year-old pacer also became the first Indian male cricketer to bag a hat-trick in T20I history. He was also given the Man of the Match for his sensational contribution. In a bid to laud the cricketer, BCCI posted, “@deepak_chahar9 today became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.”
Fans were quick to spot the mistake. They pointed out that it was Ekta Bisht who was the first Indian to bag a T20I hat-trick. Bisht took the hat-trick way back in 2012. Here is how fans reacted to the goof-up:
“Rohit Sharma told me I will use you as a Jasprit Bumrah today. I will bowl you in the crucial overs and that was motivating for me. I love it when I am given responsibility under pressure because that makes me feel that I am being trusted. I feel bad when nobody trusts me. To get that confidence from the captain felt good at that stage of the game,” Chahar told IANS in an interview on Monday.