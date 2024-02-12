Home

BCCI Unhappy With Indian Stars Missing On Ranji Trophy Despite Being Fit: Report

Among the notable names, Ishan Kishan chose not to play Ranji Trophy. Instead he is training with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024.

Ishan Kishan has been under severe criticism for not playing Ranji Trophy. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wants certain players to play in the Ranji Trophy and not sit out despite being fit. At a time when veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are grinding on the field in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, there are several other names that aren’t playing in first-class cricket, with Ishan Kishan being the most prominent one.

According to a TOI report, the BCCI is planning to communicate all the players to not sit out and play fr their state teams in the Ranji Trophy. Those unfit, will have to head to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to work on their rehabilitation.

“In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption,” a TOI source was quoted as saying.

“The Board isn’t too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January.” Kishan, who was in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup last year at home, opted out of the tour of South Africa to work on his mental well-being. Since then, Kishan made himself unavailable for the home T20 series against Afghanistan and the ongoing Test series against England.

