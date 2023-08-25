Home

BCCI Unhappy With Virat Kohli’s Instagram Story, India Cricketers Get ‘Verbal’ Warning – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: The players were asked not to reveal their test scores from the yo-yo test, but did not not oblige to the rule in place.

BCCI Warns Kohli. (Image: Instagram)

Bangalore: A day after Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story about passing the yo-yo test successfully at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with the act. The players were asked not to reveal their test scores from the yo-yo test, but did not not oblige to the rule in place. A report in The Indian Express claims that Kohli and the entire team has got a ‘verbal’ warning over this incident. “The happiness of finishing the yo-yo est between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote along with a photo of himself. The BCCI-mandated fitness parameter is 16.5.

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

What is yo-yo test? All you need to know

The Yo-Yo test is a fitness test that measures a player’s aerobic endurance and stamina. It is used in many sports, including cricket, to assess a player’s fitness level and their ability to sustain high-intensity physical activity throughout a match.

The Yo-Yo test involves running back and forth between two markers placed 20 meters apart, with progressively shorter time intervals. The test is timed and the player’s score is calculated based on how many shuttles they complete before they are unable to keep up with the pace.

The Yo-Yo test is a challenging test, but it is a reliable way to measure a player’s fitness level. It is important for cricketers to be fit in order to be able to perform at their best. The Yo-Yo test is a valuable tool for coaches and selectors to use when assessing a player’s fitness.

