The Committee of Administrators (CoA) of BCCI have taken the fight on behalf of Rahul Dravid against the Conflict of Interest allegations put on the cricketer by Ethics Officer DK Jain. Jain had earlier asked Dravid to depose before him on September 26 over the said allegations.

“We have already given our response (to the Ethics Officer). We will fight the case on Dravid’s behalf as he is an employee of BCCI. Let us see how we go about it as we have already made it clear that Dravid doesn’t have a conflict as far as the committee is concerned and that is why he was appointed at the NCA in the first place,” Jain was quoted as saying to IANS.

Jain sent the conflict of interest notice to Dravid after he received a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. The complainant stated that the former Indian captain was conflicted after he was appointed the National Cricket Academy NCA chief as he also is an employee of the India Cements, from which he did not resign but took a leave.

To this Dravid had replied by saying that during leave period he would not receive any salary or not stay in any financial agreement with India Cements. The CoA had then cleared him off from all the Conflict of Interest allegations that were charged on him.

Jain’s move was vehemently criticized by many former cricketers. Sourav Ganguly was the first to call out as he tweeted, “New fashion in indian cricket …..conflict of interest ….Best way to remain in news …god help indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer.”

Ganguly, a former member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), was also a recipient of Conflict of Interest notice from Jain. In fact, his colleagues in the committee Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman had also suffered the same fate before the three of them decided to quit from their positions in CAC.