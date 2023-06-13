Home

Sports

‘BCCI Was Not Prepared:’ Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli Quitting Captaincy

‘BCCI Was Not Prepared:’ Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli Quitting Captaincy

Sourav Ganguly stated that the BCCI had asked Virat Kohli to stay put as Test captain. The remark comes a couple of days after India's WTC final defeat.

Ganguly claimed that the BCCI had urged him not to relinquish the leadership role in Team India.

Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has made a startling statement regarding Virat Kohli. Ganguly’s claim follows Team India’s devastating loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday. Kohli and Ganguly, two immensely successful leaders, were rumoured to have a couple of disagreements during Ganguly’s eventful tenure as the president of the cricket board.

When Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian team, Ganguly claimed that the BCCI had urged him not to relinquish the leadership role in Team India. However, Kohli publicly contradicted Ganguly’s statement in a surprising press conference before India’s Test series against South Africa. In their most recent public encounter, Ganguly and Kohli seemed to have resolved their differences and were seen shaking hands in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

You may like to read

What Sourav Ganguly Said

In an interview with Aaj Tak after the India vs Australia WTC final, Ganguly reflected on his time at the helm of the Indian cricket board. The former India captain disclosed that the BCCI had reservations about Kohli stepping down as Test captain. “The BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time,” Ganguly said.

Before the Test series against South Africa, Kohli spoke to the media and revealed that he was informed of the end of his captaincy tenure just one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting for the tour. “There was no prior communication to me at all from when I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the eighth (of December) where, as I said, I got a call one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting,” Kohli had said

Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy Record

Kohli concluded his captaincy stint as India’s most successful Test skipper in history. Under his leadership, India reached the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. Kohli guided the team to 40 victories as captain, surpassing MS Dhoni by 13 Test wins. With 18 Test series victories as captain, the 34-year-old batsman is only behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh in terms of the most wins as a captain.

Kohli also holds the distinction of being the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.