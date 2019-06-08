Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai, on Saturday, said that they would follow the International Cricket Council’s decision regarding the insignia row of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rai had earlier supported wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing the military symbol in his gloves but, on Saturday, said that there was no question of breaking the ICC norms and that India would abide by whatever the global body has said.

“Our stand is very clear, we will conform to ICC norms. This is not a religious or a commercial message but I find that ICC has not allowed other players also for this kind of thing. We don’t suppose to escalate, we will go by ICC’s norms absolutely,” Rai was quoted as saying to ANI.

Rai further added that India is a sporting country which do not wish to go against any norms of ICC. He also maintained that the BCCI respect ICC’s policy of allowing only two manufacture logos in a glove. He also clarified the fact that the decision to sport the military symbol was completely taken by Dhoni and that no patriotism or nationalism were attested to it.

During India’s first ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa in Southampton, on Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted donning a symbol of regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces in his wicket-keeping glove. Following which, the ICC had served a notice to BCCI to get the symbol removed from his glove.

(With inputs from ANI)