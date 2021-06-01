The International Cricket Council has announced that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup regardless of where the event is played. The T20 extravaganza is scheduled to start from October 18 in India, but the spike in COVID-19 cases in the past couple of months is making things difficult for BCCI to host the tournament in the country. Also Read - ICC to Expand ODI World Cup to 14 Teams; Hold World T20 Every 2 years in Next Cycle

The ICC has stated that the final decision on the hosting country will be taken by the end of June. Meanwhile, it requested the management to start planning efforts to stage the tournament in the UAE or another venue in the Middle East. Also Read - ICC Gives India Time Till June 28 to Decide on T20 World Cup, WTC to Continue: ICC Board Sources

“The ICC Board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East. A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played,” ICC said in a statement. Also Read - First Choice of Hosting T20 World Cup is India; Will Move to UAE if Situation Doesn't Improve in Country: Rajeev Shukla

Recently, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has claimed that the cricket board’s first priority is to host the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup in India

“That issue also has been deliberated. Our first choice is India. So we will be seeking some time from the ICC, a month or so, to decide about it,” Shukla told Khaleej Times.