New Delhi: Women's cricket has come a long way indeed. The days of carving a lesser furrow on the grounds of India, which were granted to the women as an afterthought, often begrudgingly, as they played as lesser mortals in a sport so totally dominated and ruled, in terms of attention and finance, by the men's game. The sordid stories of the women having to pass intense scrutiny as players, and having to endure a rather humourless, patronising approach from all concerned, including the officials, were rife. Many players had to leave – the odds were just too high.

Big names in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have in the past reportedly said that if they could help it, the women's game would be stopped once and for all.

But the BCCI's announcement on Thursday of paying equal match fees to the men and women cricketers is surely one of the biggest steps in the right direction and way past high time too.

The women have done themselves no harm at all off late. While the ICC Women’s World Cup wasn’t the best of times for them, the series win in England and the subsequent fine show in the Women’s Asia Cup would have made a massive difference to the thought process of the BCCI.

So, match fees of Rs. 15 lakh per Test, Rs. 6 lakh for every One-day International and Rs. 3 lakh for each T20 International is indeed a bonanza for the women. This, along with the announcement a few days ago of the Women’s Indian Premier League beginning from 2023 is quite a fillip for the sport in India.

It has been a long road, and a hard one too, for the women. They have just off late begun to be recognised. Players like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have made their mark on the big stage, as Indian women’s cricket began to take wings.

Now, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, regulars on the Indian circuit and also making marks in franchise cricket are the ones who will inspire more girls to take up the sport as a viable career option.

The cricket board is often castigated for their approach to several things, but there is no question that this commitment made to the women’s game is one of the best moves made by the board in the recent past. With this, the women too can now feel wanted, something that can make a telling difference in how the sport flourishes.