Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been given a clean chit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India‘s (BCCI) Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain over the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

“I have found no case of conflict against Dravid,” Jain was quoted as saying by IANS on Thursday.

In his order, Jain stated: “For all the aforesaid reasons I am convinced that on facts at hand, a case of “conflict of interest” as enshrined in the Rules is not made out. Resultantly, the complaint is dismissed being bereft of any merit. This order will be communicated to Mr. Rahul Dravid, the Complainant and the BCCI. The signed copy of this Order shall be kept in the folder of the Complaint.”

The order also mentions that the second hearing on November 12 was set to address the past instances of now BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India batsman VVS Laxman‘s cases of conflict which were studied by Jain.

“It may be recorded that while preparing the present order, since the Ethics Officer was of the view that his earlier decisions in the cases of Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman required reconsideration on the limited aspect of literal interpretation of Sub-rule (4) of Rule 38 of the Rules and the interplay of the said Rule with Rule 1 (A)(g) of the Rules and Sub-rule (1) of Rule 38 of the Rules, a notice of further hearing to the Parties on this aspect was given on 30th October 2019, fixing the hearing for 12th November 2019. The Parties concerned i.e. the Complainant, Mr. Nandan Karnath, Ld. Counsel for Mr. Dravid and Mr. Abhinav Mukerji, Ld. Counsel the BCCI were heard on this aspect on 12th November 2019 and the matter was reserved for orders,” it says.

Earlier, Dravid received a conflict of interest notice from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta due to his involvement at the National Cricket Association (NCA) in Bengaluru where is the head of operations. In his complaint, Gupta claimed that Dravid is the NCA Director and is also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.