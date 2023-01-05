BCCI’s Idea Of Shortlisting 20 Players Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup Not Good, Feels Ex-India All-Rounder

After the India cricket team review meeting on January 1 in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters they have shortlisted 20 players ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

India last won an ODI World Cup in 2011. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that India’s decision to shortlist 20 players and rotate only from them is not enough with the 2023 ODI World Cup just nine months away.

In a India cricket team review meeting on January 1 in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters that they have shortlisted 20 players who would be monitored and rotated with the World Cup at home later this year in October-November.

“World Cup is still nine months away, you can’t have just 20 players and just rotate them and think that you’re going to find those players only above the rest,” Pathan was quoted as saying on ‘Road to World Cup Glory’ show on Star Sports.

“And it’s not happening, look being a part of NCA in terms of coaching courses, and knowing those coaches what they have done now, they have had a clear communication on Indian cricket, with Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and the coaches,” added the former left-arm pacer.

In the meeting the BCCI also took other major decisions. While the Yo-Yo test was brought back as one of the selection criteria, the board also ordered NCA to work closely with all the IPL franchises and monitor those shortlisted. India’s last World Cup win came in 2011.

“There were 33-target list of players, apart from the contracted list that we have, so that’s a very big pool of players we are talking about, not just 20.

“20 can’t be enough, because if something goes wrong with those 20, be it injuries or form, nine months is a long period of time you need a bigger pool of players, and this is where you’re going to find them.

“And those 33 target list of players, they can practise anytime, they can work with the coaches,” added Pathan.

Pathan, who was the Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 and played 120 ODIs as well, also revealed how the NCA coaches have been working in tandem with Dravid.

“Some of the coaches, they have different players like Rajib Datta has 13 players, 13 spinners work with him, there are 13 batters with Apurva Desaii, there are other coaches, they can go and work anytime.”

“And they actually get old data, they send it to Rahul Dravid and work together and that’s what needs to be done. And this is the right way forward. And if that has to happen consistently, this is where we are going to become world beaters, not just with 20 players.”