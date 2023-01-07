BCCI’s Men’s Selection Committee – All You Need To Know

Chetan Sharma was reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee. His new colleagues are S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shiv Sunder Das.

Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as BCCI selection committee chairman. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chetan Sharma, who was sacked with his entire panel just after India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit, was on Saturday reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee, the BCCI annopunced.

However, Sharma will have a new team to lead this time. Junior selection committee chairman S Sharath of South Zone was promoted while former seamer Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), Salil Ankola (West Zone) and former Test opener Shiv Sunder Das (Central Zone) are the newest members.

Harvinder Singh, who was there in the previous selection committee, had also reapplied but his candidature was rejected after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark. Das qualified from central for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.

Let’s take a look at the new members:

Chetan Sharma: He is the only retained from the previous selection committee. Chetan Sharma faced severe criticism following India’s subsequent T20 World Cup failures but on Saturday got another chance to prove his worth. The 57-year-old played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs for India taking 61 and 67 wickets respectively.

Sridharan Sharath: Sharath is the only one in the panel to have not played any international games for India. A domestic stalwart from Tamil Nadu, Sharath scored 8700 runs in 139 first-class matches. Sharath, who had also worked as a BCCI match referee, served as a chairman of junior selection commitee.

Subroto Banerjee: Much like Ankola, Subroto Banerjee was a ‘One Test Wonder’ and also played 6 ODIs for India. Banerjee was a part of India’s 1992 World Cup squad. Banerjee is highly rated in India’s domestic circuit and has been mentoring Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun for the last few years.

Salil Ankola: Born in Maharashtra, Salil Ankola played just one Test match and 20 ODIs for India. A right-arm pacer, Ankola played first-class cricket for Mumbai and was a part of India’s 1996 World Cup squad. Post retirement, Ankola pursued acting and went to fetaure in few Bollywood movies and appeared in several Indian television soap operas.

Shiv Sunder Das: Born in Odisha, Das was the second player from the state to play for India. He played 23 Tests for India scoring 1326 runs including two centuries and nine fities. Das was a part of India’s famous Test series win against Australia at home in 2001. He was appointed as the batting coach of India women’s cricket team in 2021.