‘We Will Grow Together’, Says PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf After BCCI Delegation Visits Pakistan
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were part of the delegation that reached Lahore to attend PCB's dinner during the Asia Cup 2023.
Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting their invitation and sending a two-member team to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Monday crossed the Attari-Wagah border and entered Pakistan. The PCB had invited the BCCI before the start of the Asia Cup 2023.
