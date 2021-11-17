BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BCP vs CYM at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 32 And 33 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Black Caps will take on Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus BCP vs CYM match will start at 12 PM And 2 PM IST – November 17. Black Caps have won seven matches from the eight they have played in the tournament so far. They are currently placed at the top of the ECS T10 Cyprus points table. Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, find themselves on the second spot of the points table. The team has secured five wins from seven matches in the tournament so far. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, BCP vs CYM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BCP vs CYM Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST – November 17. Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch ARG vs BRA Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

Time: 12 PM And 2 PM IST. Also Read - CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Catalunya CC vs Falco, Team News For Today's T10 Match 32 at Videres Ground 12 AM IST November 17 Wednesday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

BCP vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Hussain, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Vimal Khanduri, Minhas Khan, Rajwinder Brar, Roshan Siriwardana (Captain), Gurpratap Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Riaz (Vice-captain), Gurwinder Singh.

BCP vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Black Caps: Gurpratap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (C), Pawandeep, Manish, Resham Singh, Rajesh Kumar (wk), Baljeet Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

Cyprus Moufflons: Vimal Khanduri, Minhas Khan, Roshan Siriwardana, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Hitesh Thadani, Suresh Gedara, Muhammad Hussain (wk), Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin, Muhammad Bilal, Kamal Riaz.

BCP vs CYM Squads

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar, Gurwinder Singh-I, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq-I, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Parminder Singh, Pawandeep, Hardeep Saini, Rakesh Jeevan Kumar, Muteeb Noman, Gagandeep Singh-II, Madhukar Madasu (wk), Deepinderjeet Pal Singh, Manish, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Nitesh Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Shahi.

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Ahmad, Zeeshan Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gurpratap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Hamza Rehman, Karan Arora, Kulwinder Singh, Salman Akram, Tejwinder Singh, Waleed Ahmed, Asad Ali, Scott Austin, WCP Wellege, Zeeshan Sarwar, Abu Sufyan, Gaganpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Hussain, Subtain Liaqat, Waqar Ali.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCP Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.