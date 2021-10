New Delhi: BCP vs CYM, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain For Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, Today’s Probable XIs at Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST October 16 and October 17. Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BCP vs CYM, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Black Caps Dream11 Team Player List, Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, Online Cricket Tips Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - SG vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region, Team News For Today's ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 16 Saturday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus match toss between Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 09:00 PM and 11:30 PM IST Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

Time: 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST Also Read - CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 55 And 56: Captain, Vice-Captain- Cyprus Eagles vs Black Caps, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 15 Friday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

BCP vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Scott Austin

Batters: Minhas Khan, Waqar Ali, Atta Ullah

All-Rounders: Gurwinder Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Waqas Akhtar, Gagandeep Singh

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Lakhwinder Singh, Parminder Singh

BCP vs CYM Probable Playing XI

Cyprus Moufflons: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain©, Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan

Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar©, Ram Haritwal, Muteeb Noman, Pawandeep(wk), Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah

BCP vs CYM Squads

Black Caps: Nithesh Sharma, Ram Haritwal, Waqas Akhtar, Hardeep Saini, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Rajwinder Brar, Umar Farooq, Ashish Bam, Madhukar Madasu, Pawandeep, Arjun Shahi, Atta Ullah, Deepinderjeet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jeevan Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Manish, Muteeb Noman

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Ahmad, Zeeshan Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gurpratap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Hamza Rehman, Karan Arora, Kulwinder Singh, Salman Akram, Tejwinder Singh, Waleed Ahmed, Asad Ali, Scott Austin, WCP Wellege, Zeeshan Sarwar, Abu Sufyan, Gaganpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Hussain, Subtain Liaqat, Waqar Ali

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCP Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus/ Online Cricket Tips and more.