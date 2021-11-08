BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Black Caps vs Nicosia Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BCP vs NFCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 4 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Black Caps will take on Nicosia Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Cyprus BCP vs NFCC match will start at 6 PM IST – November 8. Both teams will play their opening match of this season against each other. Black Caps managed to own two of their recent five matches in the ECS T10 Cyprus, whereas Nicosia Fighters won four of their recent five matches in the ECS T10. Both the teams have played four matches against each other in the last few seasons where Black Caps won three games while Nicosia Fighters managed to win one game.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters CC will take place at 5:30 PM IST – November 8.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

BCP vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alvi Chowdhury

Batters – Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmad, Waqas Akhtar, Jubraz Morol

All-rounders – Abdullah Al Tasmin (C), Rajwinder Singh Brar (VC), Umar Farooq-I

Bowlers – Saikat Al Amin, Gurwinder Singh-I, Munnah Rahman

BCP vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (C), Kulwinder Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Tejwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh.

Nicosia Fighters CC: Parvez Miah (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Kamran Ahmad, Naeem Khan, Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed.

BCP vs NFCC Squads

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Jugraj Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh, Madhukar Madasu, Hardeep Singh, Jeevan Kumar, Faisal Sarwar, Nitesh Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Saini, Manish, Rajesh Kumar, Ankit Kumar.

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Saurav Ahmed, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Jubraz Morol, Kamran Ahmad, Ramjan Hossain, Naeem Khan, Monirul Islam, Abdus Shukur, Faruk Ahmed, Kamrul Mahmud, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Mostofa Chowdhury, Shahjalal Talukder, Abrarul Hoque, Mohammad Sawkat.

