BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BD-L vs SL-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 10 of Road Safety T20 World Series tournament, Bangladesh Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. The Road Safety T20 World Series BD-L vs SL-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 10. Bangladesh Legends have lost both their games so far in the Road Safety World Series. Despite batting first in both the matches, Bangladesh batsmen couldn't get going and failed to put up a substantial total on the board. Their bowling has lacked bite as well, and with time running out, Bangladesh need to change the script if they want to qualify for the semis. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends, have been in dominant form in the T20 competition so far. The Islanders have dominated all their three matches they have played in this edition, with both their batting and bowling looking solid.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 10.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

BD-L vs SL-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khalid Mashud, Upul Tharanga

Batters – Chamara Silva, Javed Omar, Mohammad Nazimuddin (VC), Sanath Jayasuriya

All-Rounders – Chintaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c)

Bowlers – Mohammad Rafique, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekera

BD-L vs SL-L Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Rafique (C), Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad.

BD-L vs SL-L Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (C), Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud, Khaled Mahmud, Alamgir Kabir, Mehrab Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Mamun Rashed.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

