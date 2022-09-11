BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BD-L vs WI-L at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur: In the first header of today's Super Sunday, Shahadat Hossain-led Bangladesh Legends take on Brian Lara-led West Indies legends at Green Park in Kanpur. In the previous match, Sachin Tendulkar-led India legends beat Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by 61 runs. In the RSWS, each side will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams after the league stage facing each other in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will naturally compete for the trophy on Saturday, 1st October.

Time: 3:30PM IST.

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

BD-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Khaled Mashud, Brian Lara, Nazimuddin, Narisingh Deonarine, Elias Sunny, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak.

Captain: Dwayne Smith, Vice-Captain: Jerome Taylor.

BD-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain(C), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif.

West Indies Legends: BC Lara(C), DR Smith, KA Edwards, N Deonarine, DP Hyatt, Dario Barthley, WKD Perkins, D Bishoo, JE Taylor, SJ Benn, K Santokie.

BD-L vs WI-L Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.