Dream11 Team Tips

BD-L vs WI-L, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends – Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at 7 PM IST March 12 Friday:

Bangladesh will take on West Indies on Friday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are well-matched.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BD-L vs WI-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Online Cricket Tips BD-L vs WI-L T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 12.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

BD-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Khaled Mashud, William Perkins, Rajin Saleh, M Nazimuddin, Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara, Tino Best, Mohammad Sharif, Mohammad Rafique, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn

Captain: Dwayne Smith; Vice-captain: Tino Best

Likely XI

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

SQUADS

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (c), Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

