BD U-19 vs PK U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

BD U-19 vs PK U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Sir Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 6:30 PM IST January 31 Monday:

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

BD U-19 vs PK U-19 My Dream11 Team

Haseebullah, Prantik Nawrose, Abdul Faseeh, Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Shehzad (c), Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Awais Ali (vc), Ahmed Khan

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

Pakistan: Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

