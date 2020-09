Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BD vs BOD at Kabul International Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of Shpageeza T20 Cricket League 2020 on Monday, Band-e-Amir Dragons will take on Boost Defenders in the Eliminator clash at the Kabul International Stadium on Friday – September 14. The Shpageeza T20 Cricket League BD vs BOD match will begin at 2.30 PM IST. Band-e-Amir Dragons have been very incisive in the competition, but fell short against table-toppers Kabul Eagles, losing in a last-ball thriller. Players like Asghar Afghan and Hazratullah Zazai will be keen to reverse this record and propel the team to the second qualifier. On the other hand, Boost Defenders, comfortably swept aside Amo Sharks by 10 wickets to complete a commanding performance. Gulbadin Naib and Sayed Shirzad bowled brilliantly, and Imran and Karim Janat simply blew apart the Sharks bowlers. Here is the Shpageeza T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and Dream11 Team Prediction for BD vs BOD, Dream11 Prediction BD vs BOD T20 game.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League match toss between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Boost Defenders will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 14 in India.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Munir Ahmad (C)

Batsmen – Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai (VC), Usman Ghani, Imran Jannat

All-Rounders – Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, S Ashraf

Bowlers – A Hamza, Waqar Salamkhel, Farhad Momand

BD vs BOD Probable Playing XIs

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Tariq Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamid Hassan, Farhad Momand.

Boost Defenders:Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Amir Hamza, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad.

BD vs BOD SQUADS

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Ikram Ali Khil, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Nasir Jamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Hamid Hassan, Waqar Salamkheil, Wafadar, Mohammad Sardar, Imran Mir, Bilal Sami, Amir Zazai, Parvez Amin, Haqmal Arya, Farhad Mohamad, Rashid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Rokhan Barakzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Wafadar Momand, Ismat Alamr.

Boost Defenders (BOD): Asghar Afghan, Sharafudin Ashraf, Hanid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Tarik Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Waqarullah Salamkhil, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Sardar, Ibrahim Abdurrahimzai, Wafadar Momand, Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Parwin Amin.

