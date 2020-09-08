BD vs BOD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's BD vs BOD at Kabul International Cricket Stadium: In the fifth match of the Shpageeza T20 League 2020, Band-e-Amir Dragons will lock horns with Boost Defenders.

Both the sides have played a game each but only Defenders have been able to register a win.

Meanwhile, the seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and will run till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19.

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Boost Defenders will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

BD vs BOD My Dream11 Team

Gulbadin Naib (captain), Munir Ahmad (vice-captain), Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Hamid Hasan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Sharafudin Ashraf

BD vs BOD Squads

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Perviz Amin, Wafadar Momand, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafudin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Nasir Ahmadzai, Waqar Salamkhil, Hamid Hasan, Mohammad Sardar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Imran Mir,

Boost Defenders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Hanzala, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wahid Khan, Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Dastagir Khan, Nasibullah Sherdali, Abdullah Tarakhail, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Abdul Wahid, Gulbadin Naib, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tahir Khan, Mohammad Saleem, Ishaq Zazai, Munir Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Alam, Nisar Wahdat

