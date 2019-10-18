Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BD vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice Captain For Today Final, Shapageeza Cricket League 2019 Between Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights at Kabul 2:00 PM IST October 18: The final of the Shapageeza Cricket League 2019 will be played between Rashid Khan’s Band-e-Amir Dragons and Mohammad Nabi’s Mis Ainak Knights. Knights made it to the final after topping the league and then winning Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Dragons won the eliminator and then Qualifier two to make it to the final. For this summit clash your captaincy picks should be from Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Javed Ahmadi, Nijat Masood, Afsar Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran should be in your team as these players are likely to feature in other’s team as well and are reliable with giving you points.

BD vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran (VICE CAPTAIN), Ihsanullah Janat, Imran Janat. Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi (CAPTAIN), Noor Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BD vs MAK Predicted 11

Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Nabi (C), Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi , Imran Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Nijat Masood, Hayatullah, Batin Shah

SQUADS

Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Nabi (C), Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Rahmatullah Sahak, Abidullah Taniwal, Zahidullah, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Rahmanullah Zadran, Najib Stanikzai, Zohaib Zamankhil, Sadiqullah Patan

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi , Imran Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Nijat Masood, Hayatullah, Batin Shah, Naveed Obaid, Rifatullah, Zamir Khan, Usman Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fitratullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil

Check Dream11 Prediction / BD Dream11 Team / MAK Dream11 Team / BD vs MAK Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more