Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BD vs ST at Kabul International Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of Shpageeza T20 Cricket League 2020, Band-e-Amir Dragons will take on Speen Ghar Titans in the match no. 10 at the Kabul International Stadium on Friday – September 11. Band-e-Amir Dragons are the top-ranked team will be playing their fourth match of the tournament. A nine-wicket win over Boost Defenders followed up by a seven-wicket victory over Amo Sharks puts the Dragons on top of the pile. They will be up against Speen Ghar Titans who are placed third in the points table at the moment. Both the teams have played three matches and won two matches each, and are separated only by their net run rate. Tigers also started the tournament with a comprehensive 49-run win over the Amo Sharks. They suffered a crushing 58-run defeat in their next game to Mis Ainak Knights. Here is the Shpageeza T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and Dream11 Team Prediction for BD vs ST T20 game.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League match toss between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Speen Ghar Tigers will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – September 11 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tamim Surkhorodi

Batsmen – Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Nasir Khan

All-Rounders – Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari (VC), Sharafuddin Ashraf (C)

Bowlers – Waqar Salamkheil, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil

BD vs ST Probable Playing XIs

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Ikram Ali Khil, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Nasir Jamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Hamid Hassan, Waqar Salamkheil, Wafadar.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Waheedullah Shafaq, Tamim Surkhorodi, Majeed Alam, Shabir Noori, Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari, Perwez Malikzai, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil, Nasir Khan.

BD vs ST SQUADS

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Ikram Ali Khil, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Nasir Jamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Hamid Hassan, Waqar Salamkheil, Wafadar, Mohammad Sardar, Imran Mir, Bilal Sami, Amir Zazai, Parvez Amin, Haqmal Arya, Farhad Mohamad, Rashid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Rokhan Barakzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Wafadar Momand, Ismat Alamr.

Speen Ghar Tigers (ST): Waheedullah Shafaq, Tamim Surkhorodi, Majeed Alam, Jalat Khan, Shabir Noori, Najibullah-Zadran, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Bahir Shah, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Karim Sadiq, Perwez Malakzai, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah, Janat Gul AS-ALL, Abdullah Adil, Muslim Musa, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Zamir Khan, Zahid Khan, Allah Noor.

