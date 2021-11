BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction ICC WCW One Day Qualifier – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BD-W vs PK-W at Old Hararians Sports Club: In the first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Bangladesh Women will take on Pakistan Women in the Match 1 on November 21 in Harare. Both the teams have won their warm-up matches and thus it would be an intriguing contest to watch out for. Bangladesh Women had emerged triumphant against Netherlands Women by a massive margin of 130 runs. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, secured victory over Ireland Women by putting up an all-rounder show at the display. Here is the ICC WCW One Day Qualifier Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, BD-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction Match 1, Probable Playing 11s ICC WCW One Day Qualifier, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC WCW One Day Qualifier.

TOSS: The Match 1 toss between Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – November 21, Sunday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club.

BD-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Muneeba Ali

Batters – Javeria Khan, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders – Salma Khatun (VC), Nida Dar (C), Rumana Ahmed, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers – Anam Amin, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

BD-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (C/wk), Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana.

BD-W vs PK-W SQUADS

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C/wk), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (k), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

