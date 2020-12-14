BDH vs FBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

We are into the knockouts of the Bangladesh T20 tournament now. In the eliminator, Dhaka, who finished third in the points table, will lock horns with Barishal who finished fourth. They met twice before this season – Dhaka won the first battle by seven wickets while Barishal returned the favour in the second with a two-run win.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

BDH vs FBA My Dream11 Team

Tamim Iqbal (captain), Naim Shaikh (vice-captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Muktar Ali, Robiul Islam Robi, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

BDH vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan.

Beximco Dhaka: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

BDH vs FBA Full Squads

Beximco Dhaka: Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Robiul Islam Robi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Fortune Barishal: Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Aminul Islam, Abu Sayeem, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

