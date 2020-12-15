Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BDH vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the Qualifier 2 of Bangladesh T20 on Tuesday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Beximco Dhaka will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GGC match will begin at 4 PM IST – December 15. Beximco Dhaka won the first eliminator against Fortune Berishal. They successfully defended a total of 150 runs against Fortune Berishal, who fell short of the required margin by nine runs. Beximco Dhaka will now take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the second qualifier of the competition. Gazi Group Chattogram lost their match against Gemcon Khulna, which was considered a major upset. Chattogram was the best side in the league stages and looked set to win the league. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Qualifier 2 – BDH vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Tips, BDH vs GGC Probable Playing XIs, BDH vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 3.30 PM IST – December 15, Tuesday.

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

BDH vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (C), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

All-rounders: Muktar Ali, Robiul Islam, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman (VC)

BDH vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.

Beximco Dhaka: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (C/wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

BDH vs GGC Squads

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

Beximco Dhaka: Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

