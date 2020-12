BDH vs GKH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BDH vs GKH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the Match No. 17 of the Bangladesh T20 tournament, Beximco Dhaka will take the field against Gemcon Khulna today. Also Read - BSE Sensex Falls Over 250 Points, Nifty Below 13,500

Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BDH vs GKH, Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna Bangladesh T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BDH vs GKH T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna, Fantasy Prediction – Bangladesh T20 2020

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna will take place at 11:30 PM IST – December 10, Thursday. Also Read - US Lawsuits Filed Against Facebook Could Force the Social Media Giant to Sell Instagram and WhatsApp

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

BDH vs GKH My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shuvagata Hom (vice-captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mukhtar Ali, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiqul Islam

BDH vs GKH Probable Playing XIs

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza

Beximco Dhaka: Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam

BDH vs GKH Full Squads

Gemcon Khulna: Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahidul Islam, Salman Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

Beximco Dhaka: Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

