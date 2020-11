BDH vs MRA Dream11 Tips

Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BDH vs MRA at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium: In the tournament opener of the Bangladesh T20 tournament, Beximco Dhaka will lock horns with Minister Group Rajshahi.

Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BDH vs MRA, Bangladesh T20 2020, Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Minister Group Rajshahi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Bangladesh T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BDH vs MRA T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Bangladesh T20 2020, Fantasy Prediction – Bangladesh T20

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 toss between Beximco Dhaka and Minister Group Rajshahi will take place at 12:30 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

BDH vs MRA My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mohammad Ashraful (vice-captain), Mohammad Saifuddin, Fahad Reza, Rubel Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Nayeem Hasan, Nurul Hussain, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

BDH vs MRA Probable Playing XIs

Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Md Naim Sheikh, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Abu Hider, Robiul Islam Robi, Yasir Ali, Shafiqul Islam

Minister Group Rajshahi: Nurul Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Sunzamul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Rony Talukdar, Ebadat Hossain

BDH vs MRA Full Squads

Beximco Dhaka: Sabbir Rahman, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan Rana, Abu Hider Rony, Shahadat Hossain, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Shafiqul Islam, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim

Minister Group Rajshahi: Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali Anik, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Anisul Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Sunzamul Islam

