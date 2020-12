BDH vs MRA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BDH vs MRA at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: The twelfth match of the ongoing T20 tournament in Bangaldesh has been scheduled to be played between Beximco Dhaka and Minister Group Rajshahi.

Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Beximco Dhaka and Minister Group Rajshahi will take place at 4.00 PM IST – December 4, Friday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

BDH vs MRA My Dream11 Team

Mahedi Hasan (captain), Anisul Islam Emon (vice-captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Fazle Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho

BDH vs MRA Probable Playing XIs

Beximco Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Robiul Islam Robi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam

Minister Group Rajshahi: Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny

BDH vs MRA Full Squads

Beximco Dhaka: Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Robiul Islam Robi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Minister Group Rajshahi: Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Jaker Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza

