BECC vs BSCR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Berlin Eagles CC vs BSC Rehberge, 9th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BECC vs BSCR at Ostrapark:

At the conclusion of the opening day of the tournament, RCD with three wins out of three matches took the top spot with six points while Berline Eagles were at the bottom of the standings having lost all their three games. USG Chemnitz are at the second spot with four points thanks to two wins from four matches while BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia did not play on the opening day of the tournament.

You can check the BECC vs BSCR Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between Berlin Eagles CC and BSC Rehberge will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BECC vs BSCR My Dream11 Team

S Liaqat (captain), A Butt (vice-captain), S Ahmed, C Bandara, I Chaudry, Z Mahmood, Y Ahmadzai, B Khan, J Iqbal, S Mia, N Hamed

BECC vs BSCR Squads

Berlin Eagles CC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

BSC Rehberge: Imran Chaudry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Ali Butt, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari, Musthafa Muhammed, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat

