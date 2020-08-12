BECC vs BSVB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia, 11th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BECC vs BSVB at Ostrapark:

This will be BSV Britannia's first match of the competition.

After two days of play and 10 engaging matches, BSC Rehberge have won all four of their matches so far to take the top spot with eight points ahead of RC Dresden who have also eight points. The two top performers are only separated by net run-rate. On the other hand, USG Chemnitz occupy the third spot after two days of play having won two of their six matches while losing the other four. Berin Eagles CC have endured a poor outing in the first two days of the event losing all their six matches.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between Berlin Eagles CC and BSV Britannia will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BECC vs BSVB My Dream11 Team

Mohit Negi (captain), Zahid Mahmood (vice-captain), Bashar Khan, Chamila Bandara, Naseer Hamed, Nouman Stanikzai, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Rohit Singh, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmad

BECC vs BSVB Squads

Berlin Eagles CC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

BSV Britannia: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

