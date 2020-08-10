BECC vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs USG Chemnitz, 4th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BECC vs USGC at Ostrapark: In the penultimate T10 match of the day, Berlin Eagles Cricket Club will face USG Chemnitz at 6:30 pm IST. Also Read - BECC vs RCD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs RC Dresden, 3rd T10 at Ostrapark 4:30 PM IST Monday August 10

You can check the BECC vs USGC Dream11 here. Also Read - USGC vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club, 2nd T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Monday August 10

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. Also Read - TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Tembo Stars vs Twiga Titans 6th Match, Gymkhana Ground 12:30 PM IST August 10

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between Berlin Eagles Cricket Club and USG Chemnitz will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BECC vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Karthikeyan Manga (captain), Akash Chougale (vice-captain), Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikazai, Arshad Tausef, Adith Narayanan, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Arslan Khan, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir

BECC vs USGC Squads

USG Chemnitz: Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Sahith Reddy, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan

Berlin Eagles Cricket Club: Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Karan Singh, Arshad Tausef, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Khaliq Zaman, Ali Abbas, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BECC Dream11 Team/ USGC Dream11 Team/ Berlin Eagles Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more