Bangladesh vs India: Mashrafe Mortaza is one of the most popular cricketers from his country. After serving his nation to the best of his ability for 18-long years, he recently joined politics. Last December, he became a Member pf Parliament from his Narail constituency. Ahead of the all-important India versus Bangladesh clash, a reporter asked Mortaza about his future plans and if he was contemplating becoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. “Are we looking at the next Prime-Minister in 10-15 years? To this, he promptly came up with a reply and said, “You want to kill me.” He looked a tad-bit nervous when he said it.

Meanwhile, it is a big game for Bangladesh as they need to win to stay afloat with hopes of a semi-final berth. It will not be easy against a formidable Indian side.

“Shakib has been doing whatever he can do. He has been doing everything in batting, bowling and fielding. For me, he has been the best performer at this World Cup,” Mashrafe said at the pre-match press conference. “There is much left and hopefully he can do whatever he has done and finish on a good note,” he added.

Talking about India, who succumbed to their first victory of the tournament against hosts England on Sunday, Mashrafe said that just because the pre-tournament favourites dominated India’s famed wrist spinners, it doesn’t mean that Bangladesh can do the same. “We can’t think that just because England did it, we would also get success against their spinners. Our batting has been very good and we will stick to the plan. England stuck to their plan, we will stick to ours,” Mashrafe said.