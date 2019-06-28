The game between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw some amusing scenes as players of both the sides and umpires lay down on the ground flat on their stomach in the middle of the match. Play was temporarily suspended for a while after a swarm of bees invaded the playing surface at the picturesque Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The incidence happened during the 47th over of the Sri Lankan innings.
The trouble makers made their way onto the square, forcing batsman, bowlers and umpires to take cover and hit the deck. Already out of contention for the semifinals, South Africa are playing for pride against Sri Lanka, who had a must-win situation in front of them to keep their hopes alive. The bee attack during the match brought moments of relief for fans from the cricket they watched and some of the reactions on Twitter were ‘simply hilarious’. (SCORECARD)
It is not the first time a cricket match has been interrupted by a swarm of honey makers. In January earlier this year, bees halted the play for 15 minutes after five people were taken to hospital having sustained bee-related injuries during England Lion versus India game.
Later, South Africa dished out a fine bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka for a modest 203/8 and penultimate league match of the World Cup in Friday. Opting to bowl, the Proteas picked up wickets at regular intervals after the first 10 overs to never allow the Sri Lankan middle-order settle down.
Drafted into the playing eleven in place of Lungi Ngidi, pacer Dwaine Pretarius (3/25) justified his selection with a three-wicket haul. Chris Morris (3/46) and Kagiso Rabada (2/36) shared five wickets between them.
Sri Lanka had a horrible start as they lost skipper Dimuth Karunaratne in the first ball of the match, caught by his counterpart Faf du Plessis at the second slip off Rabada. Thereafter, Kusal Perera (30 off 34) and Avishka Fernando (30 off 29) took the counter-attack