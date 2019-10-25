Four years after his debut for India – in a T20I against Zimbabwe, Kerala wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson has been drafted in the T20 squad for the series against Bangladesh which starts November 3.

Samson, who recently scored a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20, has been called up as cover for an inconsistent Rishabh Pant. Samson has scored 502 runs in ten Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season at an average of 55.77. With Virat Kohli not part of the squad, Samson is likely to slot in at No.3 for India the T20I series.

“I am feeling very happy and excited,” Samson told Times of India. “I have been working very hard to get into the Indian team, which is the best in the world. I am happy to do whatever role the team gives me whether it’s in the top-order or the middle-order.

“The biggest positive change this season has been that I tried to play to my strength. I try to dominate and play fearless cricket all the time. This season has just started and I would like to keep performing like this.”

Recently, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Samson struck his maiden List A century – more than seven years after his debut – and turned in into a double hundred for Kerala against Goa. He finished the tournament with an average of 58.57 and a strike rate reading 125.

“It was a special innings. The wickets were good to bat in Bangalore for that tournament,” Samson said. “I had been scoring 40s and 50s before that and that too at a good strike rate. So I knew if I get past 100 and if there were overs left, 200 was a possibility. I just reacted to each ball in that innings. I did nothing different compared to the earlier knocks.”