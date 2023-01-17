  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Behind You Skipper’-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak

‘Behind You Skipper’-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak

Pakistan cricket fans took their social media and started supporting Babar Azam after video and photos went viral on Social Media claiming that the Pakistan skipper is in that video.

Updated: January 17, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

'Behind You Skipper'-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak
'Behind You Skipper'-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak

Babar Azam: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is going through a purple patch with the bat, has landed in a controversy as his alleged personal videos and photo went viral on social media.

Also Read:

Pakistan cricket fans took their social media and started supporting Babar Azam after video and photos went viral on Social Media claiming that the Pakistan skipper is in that video. Here is how fans reacted:

The alleged viral video of Babar caused a stir among the netizens. Some of his fans claimed that this is a conspiracy against Babar to spoil his image while other said the video is been morphed and urged not to spread lies against the star batter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Updated Date: January 17, 2023 10:29 AM IST